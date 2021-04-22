Jackson Transit Authority considers new electric bus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Forget the “electric slide” — the Jackson Transit Authority is looking at an electric ride.

Thursday morning they toured a brand new electric bus from Gillig.

So far, about 50 of them have been delivered to cities across the country.

These buses can cost upwards of $800,000.

They have six batteries and are almost completely silent while idling.

“Gillig wants to ensure we’re meeting our customers’ expectations throughout the nation and the industry needs,” said Jason Hernandez, Jr., director of national sales for Gillig. “Right now, the move is going to zero emissions product.”

The Jackson Transit Authority says they’re strongly considering the benefits, and will send more information to the board of directors.