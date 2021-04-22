Michigan man in custody following high speed chase

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals and Tennessee Highway Patrol worked together to take down a man wanted on charges hundreds of miles away from West Tennessee.

According to U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, their office was contacted by U.S. Marshals in eastern Michigan on Wednesday to help find and capture Derrick Kennedy, wanted for federal pre-trial violations.

He is awaiting disposition of charges for narcotics distribution, firearm charges, and charges including racketeering.

Marshals located Kennedy around Brownsville late Thursday afternoon, and they determined he was going east on Interstate 40 towards Jackson in a 2008 white Dodge Caravan.

The Jackson Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol were notified and Marshals set up along I-40 in an attempt to capture Kennedy.

Marshals say later Kennedy was spotted on I-40 near the Law Road exit in east Madison County.

The THP placed spikes strips just past Exit 108 on I-40 east near Parkers Crossroads in Henderson County.

The spikes deflated Kennedy’s tires, resulting in him crashing his van.