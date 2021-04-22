Mugshots : Madison County : 04/21/21 – 04/22/21

1/16 WALK, JOSHUA WALK, JOSHUA: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

2/16 PIERCE, ANDREW PIERCE, ANDREW: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

3/16 ALEXANDER, PATRICIA ALEXANDER, PATRICIA: Vandalism

4/16 ALSTON, JAIRUS ALSTON, JAIRUS: Theft under $10,000

5/16 CAMPBELL, CRISCYNTHIA CAMPBELL, CRISCYNTHIA: Violation of probation



6/16 GLENN, TOYA GLENN, TOYA: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/16 GREER, ROBERT GREER, ROBERT: Robbery, aggravated assault

8/16 JONES, JYKEERA JONES, JYKEERA: Simple domestic assault

9/16 KILLOUGH, ALLISON KILLOUGH, ALLISON: Violation of community corrections

10/16 PRESSON, JAMIE PRESSON, JAMIE: Failure to appear



11/16 STITT, PHAZON STITT, PHAZON: Simple domestic assault

12/16 STOCKTON, WILLIAM STOCKTON, WILLIAM: Aggravated burglary, criminal trespass

13/16 TURNER, MACQUES TURNER, MACQUES: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations

14/16 VESTER, EARVIN VESTER, EARVIN: Theft under $10,000

15/16 WASHINGTON, CRAIG WASHINGTON, CRAIG: Hold for other agency



16/16 WHITMORE, JUSTIN WHITMORE, JUSTIN: Theft under $10,000, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/22/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.