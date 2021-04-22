Mugshots : Madison County : 04/21/21 – 04/22/21 April 22, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16WALK, JOSHUA WALK, JOSHUA: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16PIERCE, ANDREW PIERCE, ANDREW: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16ALEXANDER, PATRICIA ALEXANDER, PATRICIA: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16ALSTON, JAIRUS ALSTON, JAIRUS: Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16CAMPBELL, CRISCYNTHIA CAMPBELL, CRISCYNTHIA: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16GLENN, TOYA GLENN, TOYA: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16GREER, ROBERT GREER, ROBERT: Robbery, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16JONES, JYKEERA JONES, JYKEERA: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16KILLOUGH, ALLISON KILLOUGH, ALLISON: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16PRESSON, JAMIE PRESSON, JAMIE: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16STITT, PHAZON STITT, PHAZON: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16STOCKTON, WILLIAM STOCKTON, WILLIAM: Aggravated burglary, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16TURNER, MACQUES TURNER, MACQUES: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16VESTER, EARVIN VESTER, EARVIN: Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16WASHINGTON, CRAIG WASHINGTON, CRAIG: Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16WHITMORE, JUSTIN WHITMORE, JUSTIN: Theft under $10,000, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/21/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/22/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter