No charges against officer in Tennessee school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Knox County district attorney has announced that the police officer who shot and killed a student in a Tennessee high school will not face criminal charges.

District Attorney General Charme Allen said Wednesday that she determined Knoxville police Officer Jonathon Clabough was justifiable in fatally shooting 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. under Tennessee’s self-defense law.

Allen added that she wouldn’t press any other charges against the three other officers present at the time of the April 12 shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in the East Tennessee city.

Allen also released various police body camera tapes, surveillance footage, 911 audio and other documents surrounding the shooting.

