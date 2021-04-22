One in custody following high speed chase near Parkers Crossroads

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody following a high speed chase in West Tennessee.

US Marshals confirmed that Derrick Kennedy, who was wanted out of Michigan, was taken into custody following the chase.

Kennedy was wanted for a federal pre-trial release violation, and is awaiting disposition on charges of narcotics distribution, firearms charges, and RICO violations, according to US Marshals.

Marshals say that he was tracked to a location near Brownsville, and was heading east along Interstate 40. Law enforcement was alerted and waited along the interstate.

A high speed chase began near Exit 108, but the ended after spike strips were deployed, according to US Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Marshals say he ran on foot, but was taken into custody with the help of K-9 Echo, and Jackson police.

