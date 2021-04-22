Tennessee mom charged in 3-year-old’s death from fentanyl intoxication

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee mother has been charged with murder in the drug-related death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that 24-year-old Prestina Clark-Wilcox surrendered to authorities Wednesday after being indicted on charges of first-degree felony murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment.

She’s charged in the death last year of Paris Clark-Wilcox.

Police say the medical examiner determined the child’s death was caused by acute fentanyl intoxication.

Authorities say investigators think the girl ingested her mother’s illegal drugs.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Clark-Wilcox has an attorney.

