Warmer To Start The Weekend Before Some Storms Move In

Weather Update – 7:25 p.m. – Thursday, April 22

This Evening:

We’ll say goodbye to the frost and freeze advisories and hello to slightly warmer weather ahead as a ridge of high pressure continues over the area this evening. A strong upper level trough and associated surface low will move towards the area Friday into Saturday. A few showers may occur ahead of the main event early Friday morning along a weak warm front as it lifts into the area. There should be a nice break in the activity late tomorrow morning into the afternoon with partly sunny skies before the cold front comes sailing sailing through late Tomorrow night into Saturday morning. A surface low will develop nearby and we’ll likely see some spotty showers lingering into early afternoon Saturday before we gradually clearing out by late Saturday afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain after midnight, Low of 44 and light southeast winds 2-4 mph.

FRIDAY:

A slight chance of an early morning shower, then, a mix of clouds and sunshine, Highs around 66-69 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Showers and storms become likely late Friday night with windy gusty winds, chance of rain at near 100%. Low temperatures in the lower 50’s.

Right now it looks like most of the energy with this system will be just to our south but we may deal with a strong storm along the MS/TN line early Friday. Most of us will deal with some brief heavy downpours mainly late Friday into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY:

Most of the heavy rain should be gone by around mid Saturday morning but a few spotty showers will wrap around and area of developing low pressure around the time it is moving out of the area in the afternoon. We will likely have a few showers return early to mid noon with a blustery to breezy and mostly cloudy day. Highs lower 60’s with winds becoming northwest around 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY:

Rain tapers of by mid afternoon Saturday and gradual clearing overnight. A cool but dry start to Sunday with breezy northwest winds. Mostly sunny on Sunday with a pleasant 72 degrees and northeast winds around 5-10 mph. Sunday night, clear skies with lows in the upper 40’s. A warmer day Monday with highs around 80. **We will be watching our next chance of strong to potentially severe weather around late Wednesday into Thursday of next week so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB