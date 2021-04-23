Advocates sue to stop Tennessee Medicaid block grant program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee Medicaid recipients has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt a plan that would make contentious changes to the state’s program designed to provide medical coverage to the poor.

According to the federal lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Tennessee Justice Center claims the federal government under then-President Donald Trump exceeded its authority in approving the proposal.

The complaint also argues Trump’s administration failed to provide enough time for the public to provide their feedback on the plan.