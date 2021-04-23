Educator of the Week: Abby Spraggins

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Abby Spraggins is a preschool teacher at Alamo City School in Crockett County. She has taught at the school for eight years, but her history there goes back even farther.

“I actually went to school here when I was a little girl, and I came back home after college, and I taught four years in kindergarten and four years in preschool,” Spraggins said.

Spraggins went to college for a degree in Child and Family Studies. Going into education was not her first pick, but she says she has no regrets.

“I love it. This is a fun job and you never know what is going to happen everyday, working with four and five-year-olds. They say anything and everything. It’s fun,” Spraggins says.

One of Spraggins’ favorite things about teaching is watching her students grow throughout the school year.

“I love seeing the growth from the kids. They come in and they’re so little. This is their first time in school, and they have little social skills, so I like to teach them social development and watch their growth and see how much they come alive this school year,” she said.

And Spraggins loves doing hands-on activities in her classroom.

“I love doing art with my students. We like to make a mess and just get dirty. We’re learning about worms this week, so live worms and dirt. I like to get hands-on with the kids and that helps them have fun while we learn,” she said.

But at the end of the day, Spraggins’ main goal is to help her students be successful.

“It’s different for everybody. I have kids with a wide range of abilities, so it really starts on where they started and where they get to,” Spraggins said.

