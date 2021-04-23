Mugshots : Madison County : 04/22/21 – 04/23/21 April 23, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Steven Nunnery Steven Nunnery: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Jeremy Miller Jeremy Miller: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Andre Montgomery Andre Montgomery: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Darvis Chatman Darvis Chatman: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Dwayne Zachery Dwayne Zachery: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Gina Massengill Gina Massengill: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Michael Boykin Michael Boykin: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/23/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter