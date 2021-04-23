Mugshots : Madison County : 04/22/21 – 04/23/21

1/7 Steven Nunnery Steven Nunnery: Aggravated domestic assault

2/7 Jeremy Miller Jeremy Miller: Shoplifting/theft of property

3/7 Andre Montgomery Andre Montgomery: Schedule VI drug violations

4/7 Darvis Chatman Darvis Chatman: Failure to appear

5/7 Dwayne Zachery Dwayne Zachery: Shoplifting/theft of property



6/7 Gina Massengill Gina Massengill: Failure to appear

7/7 Michael Boykin Michael Boykin: Vandalism













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/23/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.