New THP headquarters, TBI building open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A building — five years in the making — has finally opened.

With it, the Hub City will become a hub for law enforcement across the region.

Friday, leaders unveiled the brand new Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, and the Special Agent De’Greaun Reshun Frazier TBI Crime Lab and Regional Headquarters.

The two buildings come with state of the art technology.

“This is your new home. I hope you enjoy it, and it serves you well for many years to come,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry.

Those who spoke at the ceremony included Gov. Bill Lee, law enforcement leadership, local political figures and more.

They all mentioned the necessity of local representatives bringing the buildings to the Hub City, which both organizations say will make their operations that much easier.

“As I mentioned, this is the hub. This is the hub for our activity as well. This puts us in the hub so that we can react and get to all of the agencies in West Tennessee in a timely manner,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

But the high point of the day was the TBI’s Frazier building.

Nearly five years after he was killed in the line of duty in Jackson, the new facility will make sure his legacy lives on.

“Everyone has truly been behind us, supporting us 100 percent. I’ve never felt like I was out here truly by myself,” said Shannon Frazier, the widow of Special Agent De’Greaun Reshun Frazier.

“We can never replace or undo what took place, but this is in a small way, brings honor to him and inspires others, reminding people that law enforcement agents put their lives on the line every day,” Gov. Lee said.

It’s a new day for law enforcement in West Tennessee, and the benefits will soon be felt.

“It’s an amazing way to honor him, and to just show appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice that he made,” Frazier said.

Both facilities are fully operational.