Sea of Blue honors fallen Madison County sheriff’s deputy

JACKSON, Tenn. — The law enforcement community came together to honor a fallen deputy Friday night with a Sea of Blue tribute.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Dyer was know by his family and colleagues as a loving and caring person.

On Friday, an American flag was suspended between two fire trucks in front of the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

Patrol vehicles drove under the flag in honor of Dyer as they made their way to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Dyer had been with the sheriff’s office since 2017. He died Tuesday after collapsing while on duty in a courtroom.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tom Mapes says the Sea of Blue procession is important because Dyer was a special person to the entire community.

“Deputy Terry Dyer was a likely big bear type of guy. In fact, his nickname was ‘Bear,’ and when I heard about it I said, ‘God must have wanted a bear hug to call Terry Dyer home this early,'” Mapes said.

Dyer’s brother, Ronny Dyer, says he wants the community to remember his brother has someone who would help anyone he knew.

“Every day he would put his life on the line to help all of us, and he is going to be missed. We love him dearly. He was our caveman, Superman, bear, and it’s a shock,” Dyer said.

Mapes also says officers will make sure to keep Dyer’s legacy alive.

“We like to celebrate our loved ones when we loose them in a special way, and this Sea of Blue is a might way to send him off,” Mapes said.

Visitation for Dyer will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at the West Jackson Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday.