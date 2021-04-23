Storms and Showers Possible This Weekend with Sunshine Following

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, April 23

TODAY:

We saw a mostly dry but humid day today as we reached into the 60’s for a high today. Cloudy skies made for gloomy conditions as we prepared for rain to move in towards. Overnight, we should drop into the lower to mid 50’s for low. Rain should start to move in after midnight with a few rounds of storms possible. One should move in around 3:00 AM tonight with trailing scattered showers. Only weak to moderate thunderstorms should be expected with above increasing wind speeds and heavy rain at times. Thankfully, most of the system should remain to our north for the weekend.

TOMORROW:

We should see a few scattered showers until another storm moves in around 3:00 PM. After this storm, a few trailing scattered showers may appear. Overall, we should be clearing by about 8:00 PM. We should stay clear overnight and dropping into the upper 40’s for a low. But, after a wet weekend we should end it on a dry and pleasant note. A nearby high pressure could bring some sunshine for the day Sunday. This should help to bump us into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Winds will start out around 5 mph and gradually increase in speed as the high pressure moves to the Northeast into Monday afternoon.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Into Monday we could see above average temperatures with sunshine. These conditions will last into Tuesday, with clouds moving in throughout the day. On Wednesday, we will reach above average temperatures as a chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast. They should move in towards the afternoon into evening and last into Thursday morning. Afterwards, a chance of scattered showers remains. We should see sunshine again by next Friday but a stout cold front will drop us lightly below average into the 60’s. Only 1.5-3″ of rain accumulation expected this week, with the majority moving in on Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxshaley

Facebook – @shaleywbbj7

Instagram: @wx.shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com