Tennessee high schooler stabbed by classmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a high school student is being charged with attempted criminal homicide in juvenile court in the stabbing of another student.

Nashville police said in a news release that the 14-year-old injured student suffered a stab wound to the neck Thursday and was in critical condition. He was taken to surgery.

The student who is being charged is 15. He had minor injuries to his hands and was treated at a hospital before being taken to police headquarters.

Police say both are freshmen at Overton High School.

The students were not identified.

