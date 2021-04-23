Tree planting honors Lincoln, Pope Elementary teacher
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school honored an educator who recently died.
Teachers and staff at Pope Elementary remembered their colleague, Sabrina Transou.
Transou was a teacher at Lincoln Elementary and Pope Elementary, and spent 38 years in the school system. She died in February after a short illness.
The school honored her by planting a Cherry Willow tree on campus, representing how she helped everyone grow as a student and as a teacher.
Those who knew Transou spoke afterwards.
“She was different and very special. We want this tree to honor her, in a small way, that she was an example to us,” said Laura Walker, the librarian at Pope Elementary.
Transou was well known in the community. She was a pastor of the New Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
She played a vital role in the desegregation of schools.