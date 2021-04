LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Feb. 26 is on its way to being “Johnny Cash Day” in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House has voted 92-0 to send a measure honoring Cash on his birthday to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. His office says Hutchinson plans to sign it.

The day will be a memorial day rather than a legal holiday. It will be marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

Cash was born in the tiny town of Kingsland, Arkansas, in 1932.