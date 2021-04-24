On the Web: Facebook and Palestinians

Associated Press

CYBERSPACE (AP) – Facebook says it has broken up a hacker network used by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ intelligence service.

The social networking site says the Palestinian leader has been using hackers to keep tabs on journalists, human rights activists and government critics.

The report by Facebook is another embarrassing blow to Abbas and his Fatah party weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.

Fatah seems to be on the brink of losing power and influence.

