Showers And Storms Today, Drier Weather Tomorrow

Weather Update – 9:25 a.m. – Saturday, April 24th

Weather Summary:

A strong area of low pressure will continue to push through the west Tennessee area with rain wrapping in around the low and showers lasting through at least late afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to climb today and we’ll top out in the mid 60’s. Cooler air will filter into the area overnight but temperatures will quickly rebound tomorrow as we head to the lower 70’s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

TODAY:

Showers and storms likely, mainly before 5 pm and highs around 66 degrees.

Rain chances will be healthy through the late afternoon and taper off after sunset.

TONIGHT:

Cooler tonight and rain ending and decreasing clouds, Low of 44.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny skies and warmer in the afternoon, High of 72.

SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY:

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY WEEK:

Sunday night will not be as cold with partly cloudy skies and lows around 50. Monday looks quite Summer like with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80. Tuesday looks about the same but **We will be watching our next chance of strong to potentially severe weather around late Wednesday into Thursday of next week so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

