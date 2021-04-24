Showers Passing Soon with Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Ahead

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Saturday, April 24

TODAY:

Overnight we saw a few weak thunderstorms make their way into the region. A few remained this afternoon, but by 4:30 PM, most have moved out of the region. A slight cold front moved through and lowered our temperature by a few degrees. Overall, We still reached into the 50’s for a high with a little over half an inch of rain. Cloudy skies should remain overnight and into tomorrow morning. These clouds will help to keep our low temperature tonight a little warmer. Expect to drop into the mid to lower 40’s for a low with some light winds coming from the northwest. We should see an increase in temperatures over the next few days.

TOMORROW:

Pesky clouds that hung around will begin to clear into tomorrow morning. A high pressure will approach the region, bringing some sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds throughout the day. We should warm up into the lower to mid 70’s for a high. Winds will pick up and shift to the south, bringing some warmer temperatures overnight. This will help to warm us up into the 80’s Monday with even more sunshine. Winds should remain in the south around 5-10 mph. We will finally be reaching average-above average temperatures for the first time since April 12th. Clouds will gradually begin moving in after noon, as the high pressure moves to the northeast.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

These warmer conditions will last into Tuesday, with clouds continuing to move in. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we should remain dry for the morning with cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms could move in towards the evening and lasting throughout the day Thursday. A few scattered and light showers could be following the system into Friday morning. They should be clearing by the afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies. More sunshine follows into the weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

