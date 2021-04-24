Suicide Hotline Texts

(AP) – In this smartphone age, people know they can text for help if needed. But will such help be available for those who are contemplating suicide?

It’s a question being hashed out by federal regulators.

They are considering whether to require phone companies to let people text a suicide hotline.

Officials say that could help younger people in crisis and those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities.

Last summer, the Federal Communications Commission voted to require “988” as a number for people to reach a suicide-prevention hotline.

Phone companies have until July of next year to implement it.