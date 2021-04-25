Appeals court reinstates Tennessee abortion waiting period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions in Tennessee as the state appeals a judge’s ruling in the case.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Friday in a case that stems from a challenge to a 2015 law in Tennessee.

The law required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic _ first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled in October that Tennessee’s waiting period law serves no legitimate purpose.

Tennessee had asked the appeals court to set aside Friedman’s ruling.