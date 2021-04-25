Consumer reports does its own tests on Tesla

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) – Consumer Reports says it was able to trick a Tesla into driving in Autopilot mode with no one at the wheel.

The magazine says it did its test after a Tesla crashed in Texas, killing two men.

Authorities say neither man was at the wheel at the time of the crash.

Consumer Reports says it ran several tests on a closed track while engaging Tesla’s autopilot mode.

And it says it found the Tesla Model Y it used automatically steered along painted lane lines without noting that no one was at the wheel.

Authorities continue their probe into the Texas crash.

Investigators should be able to tell whether Tesla’s Autopilot was on.