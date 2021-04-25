Sunny Start to the Week with Above Average Temperatures

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Sunday, April 25

TODAY:

Some passing showers yesterday brought over another half inch of rain. Already, leading us to hit almost 20″ of rain this year, which is about 2″ above average.Thankfully, we shouldn’t be seeing any rain in West Tennessee for the next few days.

Some patchy fog was spotted across the region this morning, but soon after we began to clear. Even this afternoon, now seeing sunny skies outside thanks to that high pressure in place. These clear conditions helped to warm up into the upper 60’s and 70’s today for highs. Winds remained mostly light around 5-10 mph. Overnight, winds will shift into the south and calming to around 5 mph. This will help us to warm up at the beginning of the workweek. Clear conditions overnight will cool us into the mid to upper 40’s for a low. More patchy fog is possible in the morning until around 9-10 AM for many.

TOMORROW:

It will be hard to have a case of the Monday’s tomorrow because of amazing weather conditions. The chance for some patchy fog will remain until 9-10 AM in the morning. It should begin to clear and remain mostly sunny for the first part of the day. That high pressure will most east and out of West Tennessee. Then, clouds will begin to roll in after noon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times will still bring sunshine to the region. Winds continuing from the south will help us to warm into the 80’s for a high on Monday. This will be the first day since April 13th we have seen at least average to above average temperatures. This is where we should see the warming trend for this week begin. Conditions overnight will remain mostly cloudy with a low into the mid 50’s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

These warmer conditions will last into Tuesday, with clouds continuing to move in. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday. Winds should gradually begin to speed up into Wednesday morning as a cold front enters the region. Scattered showers as early as 3:000-4:00 AM. Thunderstorms could move in towards the evening and lasting throughout the day Thursday as a cold front passes. Most of the more intense thunderstorms are looking to stay to our west at the moment but could change as time grows closer.The cold front should pass by 8:00 AM , leaving a cooler day Thursday. A few scattered and light showers could be following the system into Friday morning. They should be clearing by the afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies.Partly cloudy skies last this weekend with temperatures remaining into the 70’s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

