Turtle crashes through windshield of Florida driver’s car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Talk about being shell-shocked. It’s what happened to a 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Interstate 95 in Florida.

The older woman got a gashed forehead when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car.

The daughter pulled off the road, got help and called 911. The woman wasn’t badly hurt.

The turtle was even more fortunate, ending up with only scratches on its shell and was returned to some nearby woods.

It’s believed the turtle was trying to cross the interstate – and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.