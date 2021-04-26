80s For the 1st Part of the Week, Rain & Weak Storm Chances Early Thursday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for April 26th:

The weather will remain nice and warm for the first half of the work week. Rain and some weak storm chances will return starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but the severe weather threat seems low for us this go around. It will be a bit cooler and dry Friday though the weekend. Catch the latest timing on our next chance for showers and storms and more on your upcoming weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

It will remain partly cloudy tonight, the winds will stay light out of the south and we will stay dry. Temperatures will remain nice and mild and drop down into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Skies will continue to be partly cloudy and possibly mostly cloudy at times. Highs will reach the low 80s for all of West Tennessee. Winds will pick up speed to 10-15 mph out of the south. These winds will usher in some gulf moisture and the dew point and humidity will increase some because of them. That will keep our overnight lows down to around the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More clouds will move in during the day on Wednesday and some storms will fire up to our west and to our north. The severe weather threat this go around looks like it will miss us on Wednesday, but we will watch the situation closely in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and the winds will remain breezy at times out of the south. Temperatures will only fall down to the upper 60s overnight due to the humidity. We can’t rule out a few evening showers or storms and rain chances will increase overnight.

THURSDAY:

Some rain showers and weak storms are expected Thursday morning. Right now the severe weather threat seems quite low, but it is not zero. As the front comes by early Thursday temperatures will drop about 10-15° and highs are only expected to reach the low and possibly mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy in the morning but should start to clear out by the evening. Thursday night temperatures will drop down into the low 50s.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected as we finish the work week and head through the weekend. Highs will make it to the upper 60s Friday, low 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Winds will come out of the north on Friday and Saturday, but will shift back to the south for the second half of the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

