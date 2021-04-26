Mostly Sunny And Quite Warm

Weather Update: Monday, April 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a little bit of a chilly note. Temps vary depending on location with the coldest being towards the southeastern half of West Tennessee. High pressure is in control at the surface in south central Alabama this morning. There will be a few factors affecting today forecast, all of them in a good way. Expect a mainly sunny day with a lot of movement on temperatures today climbing through the mid 70s by Noon or so, and then into the low 80s this afternoon. Aloft, there will be a fairly broad ridge that will be slowly shifting east from the Southern Plains to the Old South. This process will take a while. As it sets up, there will be more in the way of clouds towards Wednesday especially, but the main frontal zone will stay far enough away that the forecast will remain dry through late Wednesday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

