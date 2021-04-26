TDOC to resume volunteer services across state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is resuming volunteer services within its facilities.

TDOC says this will begin on May 1.

With over 6,200 volunteers, the department says they all serve an important role in a person’s return from incarceration.

“Because 95% of the people serving time in our facilities will return home one day, the volunteers who help prepare them for successful reentry are integrated into every phase of the rehabilitative process,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer services were suspended in order to offer an additional layer of protection for staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers. We are pleased to now be able to return to normal operations.”

Volunteers will need to contact their assigned facility to schedule a visit, and will also need to follow COVID-19 guidelines.