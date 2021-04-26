TDOT tells drivers to ‘Work with us — Move over, Slow Down’ in new campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — As we enter construction season, it’s important drivers remember to slow down to protect those working in construction work zones.

A lot of people will drive fast through these areas to avoid traffic, and some are just too distracted before noticing the work zone signs.

But we have to remember this is their office, and they’re asking us to help them do their job safely.

“Drive safe. Work safe. Save lives.”

That’s the theme for this year’s National Work zone Awareness Week, a week the Tennessee Department of Transportation hopes to bring more awareness to road construction safety.

“Around 3,700 accidents in work zones across Tennessee highways last year, and we really want that number to go down. We would prefer it to be zero,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

During this week, TDOT will promote important tips on how to drive safely through work zones, but also honor those who lost their lives.

“We’ve set up a display that has all of our lost employees — 112 employees — names on those as a memorial for this week,” Lawrence said.

“Five years ago TDOT lost five employees in crashes in work zones. One here in West Tennessee and one in Middle Tennessee. We brain-stormed throughout the year, and that following year we started pushing our own safety awareness campaign,” Lawrence said.

TDOT’s campaign is “Work with us — Move over, Slow Down.”

Another important way to be safe is to drive hands free with no distractions so you won’t miss that work zone sign.

“It is the beginning of a spring and summer weather, where construction really amps up for us, so work zones will be popping up and we just want folks to be aware that that is our office. Our guys are out there working to make our highways safe and keep that maintained,” Lawrence said.

The best way to be prepared is to “know before you go,” by checking the TDOT SmartWay Map before getting into your car.

If you want to show your support for National Work Zone Awareness Week, wear orange on Wednesday, April.