Goodwill Week to include classes, career and resource fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — This year, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will host various events for Goodwill Week from May 3 through May 7, including events at the career center in Jackson.

Goodwill Week activities will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 1320 South Highland Avenue in Jackson, including an outdoor job and community resource fair, according to a news release.

Activities include:

May 3:

9 a.m. to noon: HiSET high school equivalency classes taught by Jackson State Community College begin. Classes are every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

May 4:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Outdoor Job and Community Resource Fair featuring at least 11 employers, including Sam’s Club, A Place Called Home, Amerigroup, DoubleTree Hotel, Fluid Routing Solutions, Hamilton-Ryker, Natchez Trace Youth Academy, Tennessee Small Business Development Center of Jackson, Youth Town, Walmart and Pizza Hut. Participating community resource agencies include the American Job Center, Birth Choice, Phase II Adult Reentry Training Camp, the Salvation Army, University of Memphis-Lambuth and WRAP. The event will include free food, a drawing for a Goodwill gift card, and games.

May 6:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Open house, client mock interviews and resume writing assistance. The event will include a drawing for a Goodwill gift card.

For more information on Goodwill Week, click here.

To reach the Jackson Career Solutions Center, call (731) 736-3401.