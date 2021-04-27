Mugshots : Madison County : 04/26/21 – 04/27/21 April 27, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Victoria Lee Victoria Lee - public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Martez Ayers Martez Ayers - violation of order of protection, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10James Childress James Childress - possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Michael Cobb Michael Cobb - violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Christopher Currie Christopher Currie - schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Joey Deberry Joey Deberry - resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Clyde Honer Clyde Honer - domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Keith Prater Keith Prater - failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Scott Price Scott Price - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Jonathan Velazquez Jonathan Velazquez - possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/26/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/27/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter