Sheriff’s Office: Teen assaulted after stopping to help motorists

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn.– A man and two juveniles are facing charges after an assault Sunday night in Henry County.

Investigators say deputies responded to the reported assault around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 54 and Trading Post Road.

Investigators say two teenagers stopped to help two people who they believed to be stranded motorists. The sheriff’s office says the teenage boy helped to push a disabled vehicle out of the road, when another man, identified as 39-year-old Brandyn Carper, arrived.

Investigators say Carper grabbed the teenage boy by the throat and held a gun to the boy’s head before shooting into the disabled vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the two teens who stopped to help the motorists were able to leave without injury.

Investigators later determined Carper and the two motorists, as well as others at Carper’s Trading Post Road home, had been involved in an altercation.

Carper is now charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism. He is currently held in lieu of $50,000 bond pending arraignment in Henry County General Sessions Court.

Two juveniles connected to the original altercation have been charged with aggravated assault. Their charges are pending in Henry County Juvenile Court.