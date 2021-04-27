Sun/Cloud Mix Today, But Still Quite Warm

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a milder start to the morning compared to yesterday. Temps are generally in the lower 60s this morning. The sky remains obscured due to high level cirrus clouds. I do expect that to thicken further later this afternoon. It wont affect the overall temperature trend though, especially since we are off to a head start. Temps will climb through the 70s and into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. It will becoming a but more windy today with breeze between 10-15 mph out of the south.



