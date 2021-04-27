Warm & Humid Through Wednesday, but Showers & Storms Returning

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for April 27th:

It will be warm, humid and breezy for the rest of evening and most of the day on Wednesday. A few late showers and non severe storms could pop up late Wednesday and will hang around off and on all day for Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny but highs will only reach the 60s behind Thursday’s front. Catch the latest details on the timing of the upcoming storm chances and there are a few changes to the weekend forecast, read about them here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and it will be a bit breezy at times tonight. Those southerly winds though will continue to increase the humidity and that will help keep our temperatures up tonight. Lows will only fall down to the upper 60s. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles tonight, but measurable rainfall is not likely.

WEDNESDAY:

More clouds will hand around during the day on Wednesday and some storms will fire up to our west and to our north. The severe weather threat this go around looks like it will miss us on Wednesday, but we will watch the situation closely in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center. A few showers and weak storms could show up late in the day, but they will be widespread at best. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and the winds will remain breezy most of the day out of the south. Temperatures will only fall down to the upper 60s overnight due to the humidity. We can’t rule out a few evening showers or storms and rain chances will increase overnight.

THURSDAY:

Some rain showers and weak storms are expected Thursday morning and could return again into the late afternoon. Right now the severe weather threat seems quite low, but it is not zero. As the front comes by Thursday temperatures will drop about 10-15° and highs are only expected to reach the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy in the morning but should start to clear out overnight. Thursday night temperatures will drop down into the low 50s behind the cold front.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected as we finish the work week and clouds will increase as we head into the second half of the weekend. Highs will make it to the upper 60s Friday, low 70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Winds will come out of the north on Friday and Saturday, but will shift back to the south for the second half of the weekend. Some of the models are showers a few showers reaching us on Sunday as a low pressure system will pass by to our south. The best chances for picking up rain on Sunday will be in our southern counties that border Alabama and Mississippi.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

