Candlelight vigil held for teen killed vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Family and friends come together to remember the life of a teen taken too soon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Tuesday afternoon, where a 14-year-old was killed.

Investigators say the two vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Highway 412 in Decatur County.

Troopers say one vehicle traveling east on Highway 412, swerved into the west bound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

Wednesday evening in Lexington, a candlelight vigil was held to honor the teen’s life.

There has no immediate word on funeral arrangements.