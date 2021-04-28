Few Strong Storms Possible North of I-20 Tonight, More Storms Likely on Thursday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for April 28th:

A few strong strong, possibly severe storms could track north of I-40 with gusty winds being main threat this evening. Some hail or a tornado is possible, but not likely. Storm chances increase for all of West Tennessee Thursday morning and continue into Thursday evening as well. We will be tracking the storms all evening and all day Thursday in the Storm Team Weather Center. Catch the latest details right here.

TONIGHT:

Storm chances will continue this evening north of I-40 with a few severe storms possible. Gusty winds will be the main threat although hail or even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Some of the storms could produce dangerous cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain showers with them.

Storms should move out as the evening goes on and we should get a break overnight until around sunrise on Thursday. Lows will stay warm and only drop down to the upper 60s. Winds will stay breezy out of the south and it will remain humid.

THURSDAY:

Some rain showers and weak storms are expected Thursday morning and could return again into the late afternoon as well. Severe storms are not likely but some winds gusting up to 60 MPH cannot be ruled out anytime during the day.

As the front comes by Thursday temperatures will drop about 10-15° and highs are only expected to reach the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy in the morning but should start to clear out overnight in Friday morning. Thursday night temperatures will drop down into the low 50s behind the cold front. A few rain showers could linger into the early morning hours on Friday.

FRIDAY – THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected as we finish the work week and clouds will increase as we head into the second half of the weekend. Highs will make it to the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday depending on how much cloud cover we see. Winds will come out of the north on Friday and Saturday, but will shift back to the south for the second half of the weekend. Models are showing rain showers reaching us on Sunday as a low pressure system will pass by to our south. The best chances for picking up rain on Sunday will be in our southern counties that border Alabama and Mississippi but everyone will pick up a chance into the afternoon and evening time frame. Some shower activity could linger into Monday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

