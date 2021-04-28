Governor Lee: Virus no longer a public health crisis in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a statewide public health crisis, saying he’s removing the option for most local governments to mandate masks in public and urging a few big counties with mask requirements to remove them by Memorial Day.

The Republican’s message at a news conference Tuesday comes as the state faces a public more hesitant of the COVID-19 vaccine than the rest of the country as a whole.

Lee said a marketing campaign to promote vaccines is coming soon.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Nashville announced it would lift capacity limits starting May 14, but an indoor mask mandate will remain for now.

