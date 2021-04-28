Jackson police, U.S. Marshals conduct sex offender compliance check

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service conducted a sex offender compliance check on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The release says the compliance check, called Operation Spring Sweep, checked on 108 convicted sex offenders to confirm those individuals are following their requirements.

The release says of those 108, 101 were found to be in compliance with sex offender registry laws. The remaining seven are being investigated to determine if they will face state or federal charges.

One convicted sex offender, James Randle, was arrested for an outstanding aggravated domestic assault warrant, the release says.

“Sex offender compliance operations, like Operation Spring Sweep, are one of the many ways we serve the community,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “The Marshals Service will continue to energetically assist our partners anytime there is a need. Safer communities will always be our desired outcome.”