Warm And Humid, Spotty Showers/Isolated Storms Possible

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are starting the morning off rather mild with temps in the upper 60s. Skies will remain mainly cloudy and pretty humid as well. Because the atmosphere is already somewhat saturated. I am thinking some of the showers in Arkansas will hold together as the push east this morning. Not a bad idea to take the umbrella, though I don’t anticipate the rain will be widespread. As we go into this afternoon, the chance of a few storms will be going up, especially the northern half of West Tennessee. A few storms could become strong to severe, but the bigger threat will be off to the north of the area in the Ohio/Mid-Mississippi Valley. What is left of that will drop south this evening into the morning on Thursday.



