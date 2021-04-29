Few Weak Storms & Showers this Evening, but Very Nice on Friday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for April 29th:

Some rain showers and a few weak storms will move through West Tennessee this evening, but the severe weather threat looks pretty low. Rain should move out around sunset and clouds should clear out by sunrise Friday. Mid 70s and mostly sunny is the forecast for Friday and Saturday will be nice and dry. Rain showers and some storm chances will return on Sunday and stick around for most of next week. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Some lingering showers and weak storms will drift through during the evening hours but should clear out quickly after the sun goes down. The clouds will linger overnight but should also clear out by Friday morning. Lows tonight will drop down into the low 50s and the winds will be light out of the northwest.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice weather will hang around all day Friday. Highs will reach the mid 70s, winds will be light out of the north and rain chances are 0% after the sun comes up. It will be a bit cool in the early morning hours and overnight into Saturday morning as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday and sunshine will dominate the first half the day. The winds will change direction and start to come out of the south in the afternoon. Clouds will move in during the evening hours but we should stay dry for Saturday. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 70s, but could be higher or lower depending on the amount of cloud cover we see in the early afternoon hours. Winds will be a bit breezy at times on Sunday and come out of the south.

Models are showing rain showers reaching us on Sunday afternoon as a low pressure system will pass by to our south. The best chances for picking up rain on Sunday will be in our southern counties that border Alabama and Mississippi but everyone will pick up a chance into the evening time frame. Some shower activity could linger into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will reach the 80s on Monday and Tuesday but rain showers and some thunderstorms will also be in the forecast for both days. It will be humid and breezy as well for the start of the week. Our most likely day to be dry is Wednesday, but chances for rain are not zero and showers and storms are likely to return on Thursday as well. So expect an overall wet week for the following week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

