Child confesses to setting dog on fire; will not face charges

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A child confesses to intentionally setting a dog on fire in north Mississippi, but authorities say the suspect can’t be charged.

Buddy was found last week in Tate County with severe burns to his face and an extension cord wrapped around his neck.

WMC-TV reports the Tate County Sheriff’s Office said it had a confession in the case Wednesday from a child, but because state law prevents children younger than 12 from being criminally charged, the case will go no further.

Meanwhile the dog is recovering.

The Tunica Humane Society said in a Facebook post that the dog may still have some vision and damage to his eyes that can be surgically corrected.

For more stories across the country, click here.