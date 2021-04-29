Jackson police seek ID in theft from auto repair shop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual suspected of theft from a local business.

Police say surveillance video shows the man entering Dennis Mitchell’s Automotive on Hollywood Drive on Tuesday and taking money from the register while the receptionist was away from the desk.

The man was last seen leaving the business in the passenger seat of a green Chevrolet stepside pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or call Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

