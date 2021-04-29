Marker honoring Eddy Arnold to be placed in Henderson

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A native of one local county is receiving a big honor.

Known as the Tennessee Plowboy, Chester County native Eddy Arnold will be honored by the state with a new Tennessee Music Pathways marker.

The marker will be at the Sue Shelton White Park in Henderson. The unveiling is set for Friday, May 14 at 11 a.m.

Arnold had hits like 1944’s “Each Minute Seems a Million Years” and his theme song from 1945, “Cattle Call.”

In the 1960s Arnold hit it big with the country hit “Make the World Go Away.”

With over 85 millions records sold, Arnold was one of the most successful artists of the 20th century.

“What makes that even more impressive is the fact that his early hits were during World War II, when rationing was underway. He sold so many that they ran out of shellac at the record pressing plant, ” said Jimmy Melton, a local musician and songwriter.

“Eddy had a voice that competed easily with the pop stars of the day. He eased from hillbilly music into the mainstream and had a second career in the ’60s. In addition to music, he had an outstanding career in real estate,” Melton said. “Not bad for a farm boy from Henderson, Tennessee.”

Arnold died in Nashville in 2008, just days shy of his 90th birthday.