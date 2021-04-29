More Storms Possible Today

Weather Update: Thursday, April 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a rather stormy morning. We still have some strataform rain showers behind the main line. These showers will gradually taper through late morning and earlier this afternoon. The main cold front is now on the move, but still situated between Evansville, IN and Poplar Bluff, MO. It will gradually accelerate and arrive in West Tennessee this afternoon. The question remains how much will we have recovered before then. The longer the showers linger the less likely it is we will deal with another round of severe storms at least. Guidance has been pretty lax overall about the additional threat. That said we have a suspect boundary we will keep an eye on through this afternoon. Any storms that develop should push south and out of West Tennessee earlier this evening as cooler less humid air moves in tonight. Temps will fall into the mid to low 50s overnight. Pop open that window and let that fresh air in!



