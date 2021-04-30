Educator of the Week: Brandon Doyle

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Brandon Doyle is a chemistry and physics teacher at Peabody High School in Trenton. He says he first found his calling for teaching in college.

He took a chemistry class and ended up helping teach chemistry to the other students throughout the semester.

“I was like, I kind of have a knack for this. I’m pretty good at the chemistry stuff. I’m pretty good at the teaching stuff I think. I could make a job out of this,” Doyle said.

Doyle has now been at Peabody High for three years. He said he chose to teach high school over other grade levels for many reasons.

“I am petrified of the middle school kids, and the elementary kids are a little too young for me. I relate a lot better to the high school level,” Doyle said.

Doyle says that he likes the age level of the students and it’s a little easier to build relationships. He also likes the maturity his high school students show.

“They are at that point, or most of them should be at that point, where if they want to learn, they’re going to,” Doyle said.

But Doyle says one thing he thinks students struggle with is actually learning.

“They have become accustomed to, ‘Well if I just do this and turn it in, I’m going to pass.’ Where students should be wanting to learn, it’s more about I just need to knock this stuff out and then I’m done, ” Doyle said.

But Doyle explains how he believes students are constantly changing, but the education system is not.

He says that if teachers relaxed a little and worked to help the students, it could help their overall learning outcome.

“I think around every five years, or probably less than that, the students body changes with what’s needed for them in the classroom,” Doyle said.

