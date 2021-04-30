Mugshots : Madison County : 04/29/21 – 04/30/21

1/10 David Cole David Cole - statutory rape

2/10 Adan Rodriguez Adan Rodriguez - shoplifting - theft of property

3/10 Arnaz Freeman Arnaz Freeman - disorderly conduct

4/10 Austin Hudson Austin Hudson - vandalism

5/10 Dustin Coleman Dustin Coleman - unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/10 Jeffery Gray Jeffery Gray - unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

7/10 Jeffrey Williams Jeffrey Williams - reckless endangerment

8/10 Leonard Ferguson Leonard Ferguson - violation of probation

9/10 Michael Morphis Michael Morphis - violation of community corrections

10/10 Timara Davis Timara Davis - aggravated burglary





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 04/30/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.