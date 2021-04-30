Nice Start to Our Weekend, Rain & Storm Chances Return on Sunday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for April 30th:

After a foggy start to our Friday, it turned out to be a really nice day. Similar weather will stick around for Saturday, but some clouds will move in during the second half of the day. Rain showers and a evening storm threat will return on Sunday and it will be a soggy start to next week. Catch the latest details on Sunday’s storm chances and your weekend breakdown right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight. Winds will be calm or stay light out of the north. It will not be as humid as last night and morning lows will drop down to around 50°.

THE WEEKEND:

Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Saturday and sunshine will dominate the first half the day. The winds will change direction and start to come out of the south in the afternoon. Clouds will move in during the evening hours but we should stay dry for Saturday. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 70s, but could be higher or lower depending on the amount of cloud cover we see in the early afternoon hours. Winds will be a bit breezy at times on Sunday and come out of the south.

Models are showing rain showers reaching us on Sunday afternoon/evening as a low pressure system will pass by to our south. Some evening storms cannot be ruled out and if they do reach West Tennessee they could be strong. The majority of the severe weather threat will stay south of Tennessee. The best chances of encountering storms on Sunday will be in our southern counties that border Alabama and Mississippi but everyone will pick up a chance for rain showers and weaker storms into the evening and overnight time frame. Some shower activity could linger into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will reach the 80s on Monday and Tuesday but rain showers and some thunderstorms will also be in the forecast for both days. It will be humid and breezy as well for the start of the week. Our most likely days to be dry are Wednesday and possibly Thursday, but chances for rain are not zero and showers and storms might return on Thursday as well. So expect an overall wet week for the following week. Many locations will pick up 3″ or more of rain between Sunday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and now in our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

