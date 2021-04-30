Over 75,000 vaccinated in Madison County, health department says

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department gave another update on vaccine distributions.

The health department started distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in December.

Public Information Officer Mallory Cooke says they now have plenty of available appointments. She says in the past couple of weeks vaccinations have slow.

More than 75,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided to individuals. However, Cooke says she expects that number to rise.

“About 43.6% of Madison County residents have received their first dose of vaccines and about 333.7% of folks are fully vaccinated. We’ve obviously like that number to be a lot higher,” Cooke said.

The health department is currently giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which is for people ages 16 and older. You do not have to be a Madison County resident to be vaccinated.