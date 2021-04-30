Police seek suspects in early morning burglaries, shots fired

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a report of vehicle burglaries that led to shots fired early Friday morning.

Jackson police say officers responded to the area of Chipwood Drive off Muse Street around 1:45 a.m. Friday after a report of two black men allegedly burglarizing vehicles.

Police say the caller provided a clothing description and direction of travel. One of the officers responding to the area located a man standing near a vehicle on Archwood Drive.

According to a news release, when the officer activated his blue lights and identified himself, the suspect ran into the woods at the dead-end of Archwood Drive. The release says the officer followed the suspect into the woods, when the suspect fired a shot.

Police say the officer took cover and did not return fire. Officers were able to establish a perimeter in the area, but the suspect was not taken into custody.

Officers also found multiple burglarized vehicles in the area of Chipwood Drive and Muse Street.

Police say the suspects were identified as young black men. One of the suspects was short in stature and had a short haircut, and was wearing a black and white jacket.

Police say the second suspect is young, tall, slim and has dreads. That individual was seen wearing a black hoodie, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are continuing to follow up with residents in the area in an attempt to find any existing video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 and ask to speak with an investigator.