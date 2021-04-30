Trenton Teapot Festival continues with carnival night

TRENTON, Tenn. — The 40th annual Teapot Festival brought one of its attractions to Trenton.

What started out as a small teapot collection from around the world turned into a time-honored, week-long festival in Trenton.

Festival committee member, Courtney Smith says Dr. Fredrick Freed was the man who started it all.

“He traveled the world and collected teapots. We eventually had those given to the city, and we have them at our city hall. It is open all of the time. We decided to have a festival sometime along the way, and they decided to make a Teapot Festival in honor of that,” Smith said.

Friday night’s events included a carnival night in downtown Trenton.

This included all the carnival favorites such as funnel cakes, a carousel ride for the kids, and even having lemonade made fresh by festival vendor, Sue.

But Smith says the festival doesn’t stop there.

“We have a Disney night as well at Peabody High School. You can come out and have a Disney contest, as well as a few of our local bands playing –high school and middle school. And we will have fireworks to set off tonight and start tomorrow,” Smith said.

The festival has turned into a hometown tradition, growing bigger each year for 40 years.

And for Smith, serving on the committee has also been a family tradition as well.

She says it was a dream of hers to serve her community in this way.

“It’s been great getting to hear from the community and see what they want out of it, and being able to give that to them. It has been really nice,” Smith said.

The festival will end Saturday evening with a tractor pulling contest at 7 p.m.