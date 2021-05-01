Friendly Frank’s Flea Market returns with deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market is back in Jackson. Friendly Frank’s Flea Market returns to Jackson Fairgrounds Park near downtown.

The flea market has a little bit of everything and more. This includes homemade soaps, jewelry and basic household items.

Boutique vendor, Bryce Morris, says this opportunity was a family tradition passed down by her grandmother.

“She used to do it for 20 years and she kind of stopped. That’s where I first ever went to a flea market with her and I worked with her and kind of helped her,” Morris said.

